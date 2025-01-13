Former Sheffield High Street bank premises could be converted into new bingo place

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A proposal to use part of a former bank premises as a bingo place on Sheffield High Street has been submitted and is waiting for planning chiefs to make a decision.

Sheffield City Council’s planning officers will have until March 6 to make a decision on a plan that would see the ground floor of the former Halifax Bank branch – which has been vacant since the summer of 2024 after not renewing their lease – to be used for bingo purposes.

A planning document explains that the premises would operate with three separate uses; a gymnasium in the basement, Bingo premises on the ground floor and a solarium/tanning salon on the first floor.

The £1million investment means that the different businesses in the building “will compliment each other and other uses in the High Street, as well as attracting new customers”.

The applicant, Amuse 2016 Limited, added: “The development as a whole will add to the vitality and viability of the high street, which is showing signs of suffering at the moment.

“The proposal will add to the growth and diversification of the town centre and bring back to use a vacant building.”

A report noted that the property in question was not in demand after the bank’s leave despite a reduction in rent was suggested – the report says Halifax Bank paid £300,000 a year but there was no real interest in taking the premises over even for £95,00 an annum.

The report said: “Subject to the grant of planning and appropriate licences, the applicant has committed to a 15 year lease and will invest between £600,000 and £700,000 just in the bingo unit on the ground floor.

“The overall investment in this development will be £1m with approximately 20 staff working at the premises.

“The applicant is seeking 24/7 use which is essential for the premises to operate as viable bingo premises.”