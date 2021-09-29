Former Sheffield care home to be transformed into 10 new apartments

The developer will now be able to demolish a conservatory, porch and external structures and build a new entrance porch at Silver Lodge Residential Care Home, 12 Housley Lane, Chapeltown to make way for the new homes.

There will be nine two bed apartments and a one bed apartment. Initially, the plans were for 14 but this was reduced and a new lobby extension was added.

A council officer recommended that councillors give the plans a green light at a committee meeting this week. They said its benefits included: contributing to housing supply, making use of an existing building, adding diversity to the mix of housing in the area, offering visual improvement and triggering financial contributions through community infrastructure levy.

Care home.

Councillor Andrew Sangar, member of the committee, said: “I shall be supporting the officer’s recommendation on this one, I think it’s really good we are getting an old building back into use without having to demolish it and build on the site.

“I think the architectural changes will actually make it look better, it removes some of the unnecessary features it needed when it was a care home. I think also the officers and developers have done a really good job in reducing to 10 from 14 and therefore we have fewer problems in terms of the space issues.”

Coun Roger Davison said: “I think this is an acceptable change of use of this property as it’s been standing empty for two years and I accept the arguments that it’s unlikely to have as much traffic as it’s previous life. So I will support the officer’s recommendation.”

There have been a number of conditions added to the plans by the council, including that the development should include electric charging points.