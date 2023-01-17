A former care home in Swinton is set to be converted into four one-bed flats, if plans are approved.

Applicants Action Housing, a social care provider, hope to transform the vacant detached two-storey property on Goodwin Crescent.

Action Housing say the plans would deliver “a good standard of housing amenity”, after identifying a “need for additional one bedroom housing stock within Rotherham.”

“The proposal would therefore meet an identified local need for new housing and would bring the vacant building back into beneficial use,” state planning documents.

“The site has established use as a care home. It has, however, been vacated by the previous operator and the site has been empty for some time.

“Whilst in generally good condition, the site is suffering from being vacant and is in need of cosmetic upgrading.”

Two parking spaces will be provided at the front of the property, and an office is proposed on the first floor