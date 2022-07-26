Former restaurant near Barnsley town centre to be converted into 12 flats, commercial unit and gym

The former eatery on 48-50 Sheffield Road, close to the Alhambra Roundabout, is “currently not in any beneficial use and is detracting from the vibrancy and vitality of the area,” according to planning documents.

The documents add that the restaurant “ceased trading several years ago and the building has been vacant ever since despite being actively marketed throughout the time that it has been empty.”

48-50 Sheffield Road

“Sheffield Road is an important gateway into Barnsley and it is extremely important that beneficial uses are found for buildings in this area.

“The condition of the building has begun to deteriorate and it has attracted criticism from local businesses and councillors. The owner is determined to regenerate the site.

“The proposal would bring the site back into beneficial use as much-needed housing and would breath new life into the building. ”

The applicants propose to convert the ground floor into two commercial units, and a residents’ gym.

“The proposal has been amended to include a roof top extension. This effectively means that the 12 flats are now spread over three upper floors and benefit from a greater average floorspace,” adds the planning documents.

"The scheme represents a positive form of regeneration that would recycle the disused building.

"The level

of development proposed has been carefully arrived at to ensure that the scheme is viable and would ensure that the welcome redevelopment and regeneration of the site can be achieved.”