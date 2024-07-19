The former Ale House will be turned into a new nursery in Sheffield.

A former pub in Sheffield will be turned into a nursery for children between the ages of three months and five years old, planning officers have decided.

A proposal to convert the building of the former The Ale House on Fraser Road, Woodseats, in Sheffield into a nursery has been approved.

The planning document uploaded onto the portal said the single-storey building will provide open-plan nursery play areas with ancillary toilet facilities, a kitchen area and office accommodation.

The first floor of the two-storey part is proposed to be a baby area, it added.

A small lobby is provided at the front entrance with an adjacent office area accessed from it. This is located at the front of the building to ensure that full visibility of visiting parents is provided for office staff.

The document said: “The main play areas can be accessed off the lobby and corridor. The larger of the two play areas is 66.2m2 which is suitable for approximately 29 children and the smaller play area is 51.4m2 which is suitable for approximately 23 children.

“There are three toilets accessed from the proposed play area/classroom 1 and three toilets accessed from the proposed play area/classroom 2.

“There is one individual toilet and an accessible WC provided adjacent the entrance lobby which could be used by both staff and children.

“The accessible WC also caters for a baby change facility with a pull-down unit located on the wall.”

There will be around 18 full-time staff and five part-time staff for about 75 children from three months to five years.