Former pub could be turned into shop and flat under new plans

A former pub building in Shafton could be brought back into use as a shop with a flat above under new plans submitted to Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council.

The proposal seeks permission to convert the Fox and Hounds on Pontefract Road into a ground-floor retail unit and a three-bedroom flat on the first floor.

According to the applicant’s design and access statement, the ground floor would be opened up to create a single large retail space, potentially occupied by a One Stop convenience store, while the upper floor would be converted into a spacious residential flat with two lounges, a kitchen, bathroom and three bedrooms.

No major alterations are proposed to the layout or overall appearance of the building, which has been vacant since the pub closed. Externally, the scheme includes new glass double doors, tall aluminium windows either side of the entrance, and the removal of two existing chimneys, subject to structural advice.

The plans also include the addition of a cycle shelter for five bikes, a waste bin area, and a disabled parking space at the front. The agent said the changes would “optimise the potential of the site” while respecting the surrounding context.

The application states that the development would provide a “high-quality mixed-use scheme” supporting local retail and housing needs, and that the site’s proximity to transport links, schools, and amenities makes it “sustainable and well-suited” for redevelopment.

A planning statement adds that the pub “is of no architectural merit” and not located in a conservation area, but that the conversion would “enhance the existing urban context” by refurbishing a prominent local building.

Flood risk checks found no flooding implications, and no trees or hedges would be affected. The developer said the proposal falls below the biodiversity net gain threshold and that all drainage would connect to the main sewer system.

Residents can comment on the plans until November 11.