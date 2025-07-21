Former popular Sheffield pub could be turned into 16-bed HMO

A former well-known pub in Sheffield could soon be converted into a 16-bed house in multiple occupation (HMO), according to a new planning application.

The Sportsman, located on Darnall Road, is the subject of a proposal submitted by GAP Property Yorkshire Ltd to Sheffield City Council. The application outlines plans to redevelop the site into a three-storey HMO, including associated works such as the retention of a rear dormer window, an outbuilding, and a red-brick single-storey side extension.

According to documents submitted through the council’s planning portal, The Sportsman has been closed for several years. While planning permission for its conversion to an HMO had previously been granted, amendments to the original proposal required the submission of a new application.

The proposed layout includes accommodation across three floors. On the ground floor, there would be two kitchen areas, a communal room, a meeting room, an office, and four bedrooms—two of which are accessible—with en-suite and W/C facilities.

The first floor would feature seven en-suite bedrooms and a store/office, while the top floor would provide five additional en-suite bedrooms. The adaptation of an existing outbuilding into a utility space is also part of the plans.

Sheffield City Council’s planning officers have set a determination deadline for the application on September 3.