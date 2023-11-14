Former hospital site and respite home to be sold off by Rotherham Council

Rotherham Council is planning to sell off a former respite home and hospital site which are ‘surplus to requirements’.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The council acquired the freehold of the entire site of the former Doncaster Gate Hospital and grounds in 2009 to provide temporary accommodation for council staff prior to the completion of Riverside House.

Although the site was sold in 2017 to Rotherham Notts College, Rotherham Council still holds the freehold interest in the site, and is responsible for its maintenance as well as providing 165 car parking spaces for use by the tenants and patients of the medical facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council say the site will be sold on the open market, and the funds used for the authority’s finances. In September, the council said it was projecting an overspend of £4.5million this year.

The council acquired the freehold of the entire site of the former Doncaster Gate Hospital and grounds in 2009 to provide temporary accommodation for council staff prior to the completion of Riverside House.

It is also set to sell 1 Treefield Close, which was previously used as an adult respite centre.

The centre was decommissioned in 2018, and its services are now provided in the community.

The council’s children’s services have been using the home on a short-term basis since 2021, but ‘do not have a long-term use for the building’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report to cabinet states: “The disposal of this asset will produce a capital receipt and contribute towards the Council’s Medium Term Financial Strategy.

“The sale of this asset will also alleviate the council from managing the service charge provision as this would be passed to the new owner to manage.”