Former historic pub in Sheffield to be turned into community and faith centre

A former historic public house in Sheffield will be converted into a community and faith centre.

Planning officers at Sheffield City Council have decided to grant permission for a development that will see the former Old Hallcar Tavern on Carwood Grove in Burngreave to get back into use as a place of worship, among others.

As the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) explained over the summer, the proposal came from the Afghan community as they planned to open a new space “to allow for organising of educational and social programmes for people within the community”.

The site is approximately 139.66 sqm and the former pub is a two-storey building with the ground floor used as a communal area built to accommodate people (20 people), with adequate restrooms and a store.

The first floor is for office use with a meeting room, office space, a study, rest room and kitchen while the second floor has two bed spaces and a bath.

The planned modifications on the ground floor will be to remove the bar counters in the communal area to allow for free movement.

The applicant also proposed to remove the existing store attached to the building to create more room for cars going in and out of the parking space.

The restroom will be modified to have urinals, toilets and ablution area. The first floor and the second floor will be left as existing.

Also, they said preserving the architectural integrity of the Old Hallcar Tavern is “paramount” to their vision, and the rejuvenation process “will breathe new life into the structure, ensuring it remains a proud symbol of community identity, in accordance with UK planning policies”.