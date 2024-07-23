Former historic pub could be converted into ‘community and faith centre’ under new plan in Sheffield

A now-vacant former pub building in Sheffield could be turned into a “community and faith centre” – if planning permission is given.

A now-vacant former pub building in Sheffield could be turned into a “community and faith centre” – if planning permission is given.

Sheffield City Council’s planning officers have until September 10 to decide whether they approve the proposal to convert the Old Hallcarr Tavern on Carwood Grove in Burngreave, Sheffield, into a new community centre.

A planning report said that the building had been purchased by the Afghan community and the development would “allow for organising of educational and social programmes for people within the community”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The document added: “Our application seeks approval for the conversion of the Old Hallcar Tavern into a community and faith centre that will serve as a welcoming space for various activities and events within the Afghan Community as well as provision of place of worship.

“By repurposing this iconic building, we aim to foster inclusivity, promote cultural exchange, and enhance the overall quality of life for residents in the surrounding area.”

The site is approximately 139.66 sqm and the former pub is a two-storey building with the ground floor used as a communal area built to accommodate people (20 people), with adequate restrooms and a store. The first floor is for office use with a meeting room, office space, a study, rest room and kitchen while the second floor has two bed spaces and a bath.

The applicant said that the work will involve removing building features that are not critical to the structural integrity of the structure to create more space for prayers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, they added: “Our proposed design solution focuses on enhancing accessibility and functionality while preserving the architectural integrity of the Old Hallcar Tavern.

“The key modification involves the removal of the storeroom at the front of the building to create additional parking spaces, aligning with UK planning policies on accessibility and community engagement.”