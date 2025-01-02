Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new proposal to create new homes on a former garage site in a quiet Sheffield suburb is awaiting a decision.

Planning officers at Sheffield City Council will make a decision on whether to accept a plan for eight residential dwellings on a former garage site on Providence Road/Walkley Crescent Road in Walkley.

The 0.121 hectares site until recently was used as a small garage and car workshop with the buildings on it being added “ad hoc over time with the main building being adjoined by smaller subsidiary sheds and outbuildings of a varying degree of upkeep and of limited aesthetic value”.

The main building is essentially a large shed which “dominates the site”.

If planning consent is given, the applicant will be able to put eight homes on the site.

The plan is to have:

Seven four-bedroom dwellings

One five-bedroom dwelling

It is also expected that the homes would come with two bathrooms, a kitchen, living and dining area, off-streat parking (although three homes would have garages) and a garden, too.

By January 2, the application had received 19 letters of objection (and one supporting the scheme) from people living close to the site.

Their main concerns include density, parking and traffic.

Officers have to decide by January 28.