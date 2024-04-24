Former family centre to be demolished to make way for specialist school

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former family centre will be demolished to make way for a unit to provide places for youngsters with special educational needs.

Stairfoot Primary Centre, near Hunningley Primary School, will be demolished to make way for a purpose-built unit to accommodate 15 children with special educational needs.

The family centre closed following the Covid pandemic.

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council says the centre should be complete for the new school year this September.

The council is currently in discussions with a multi-academy trust (MAT) which will provide the places.

The total cost for the project will be £452,798 and it will be funded from a £4.7m grant from the Department for Education, which has been given to the council to help them provide statutory SEND places.

Parents and carers of the pupils who have been identified as the first cohort to access the Hunningley Specialist Provision will be contacted in due course.

Carly Speechley, executive director of children’s services, said: “Through investing in local mainstream and specialist provision and in maintaining an arrangement with a local provider, the new facility will enable the educational needs of this group of young children to be met closer to their home and families, making more effective use of available resources while helping secure better outcomes for pupils with SEND.