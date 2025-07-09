Former Cortonwood Wilko store could become new food retailer, but mystery remains over who it will be

A long-vacant Wilko unit at Cortonwood Shopping Park could soon be brought back into use as a food retailer, but questions remain over exactly who is behind the bid.

Planning documents submitted to Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council propose allowing the sale of food and drink from part of the former Wilko store, which has been empty for more than 18 months.

The application, submitted by Savills on behalf of the site owners Sackville UK Property Select IV, would apply to Unit 1B, a 462 sq m space set to be created from the approved subdivision of the original Wilko unit.

Developers want to lift an existing planning condition that currently restricts the “primary” sale of food on the site, a restriction dating back to 2015.

While planning permission already allows up to 230 sq m of the unit to be used for food sales, the application seeks to extend that allowance by 232 sq m to support the arrival of what’s described only as a “small-scale national multiple food and drink retailer.”

The proposed use falls under Use Class E, which covers small supermarkets or convenience stores, cafes and restaurants.

This means the likely new occupant would be a food store or similar outlet, not a fast-food chain or delivery kitchen.

The applicant states that the small increase in permitted food floorspace is “inconsequential” in the context of the retail park’s existing operations which already include M&S, Poundland, B&M and Morrisons, but would allow the unit to be brought back into use, creating around 25 jobs.

It also suggests the mystery retailer would be a good fit for the existing mix of shops and boost consumer choice in the area.

No changes are proposed to the external layout or parking at the site, which sits just off the A6195 near Brampton.

As the site is classed as “out-of-centre” in planning terms, a sequential test was carried out to assess whether any suitable town centre units were available instead. But after surveying nearby centres such as Wombwell, Swinton, Hoyland and Manvers, the applicant concluded no viable alternatives exist that meet the size and servicing needs of the prospective retailer.

Residents can comment on the plans until July 30.