Former church building in Sheffield suburb proposed to be converted into children’s play centre

A vacant church building in a Sheffield suburb has been proposed to be converted into a children’s play centre.

Sheffield City Council’s planning department will have to make a decision on the plan to turn the former church on Halifax Road in Grenoside into a children’s play centre.

A planning document uploaded onto the council’s website says the building has been empty since the last tenant, Bushfire Minstries, left in November 2024, and it is now switched to “home gatherings and online meets.”

According to the document, the property was advertised for rent, and it has gathered interest from various commercial businesses.

The current plan is to operate it as the home of a children’s play centre with the proposed operating times of between 9.30am and 5pm, Monday to Sunday.

The maximum capacity for the building is 59 people, the report says. The capacity is restricted to 59 due to fire regulations.

The site has 10 off-street parking spaces.

Planning officers have until August 18 to decide.