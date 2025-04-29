Former children’s home proposed to be converted into HMO for 14 people in Sheffield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former children’s home is proposed to be turned into a house in multiple occupation (HMO) in Sheffield.

The now vacant, two-storey dwelling on Morland Drive used to be a residential care home for children but the building could get back into use if Sheffield City Council’s planning department were to approve a new plan.

The house had 13 rooms for children but the proposal is to create a HMO for 14 individuals (14 bedrooms) with four en-suite bathrooms, shared bathroom facilities, and a spacious kitchen/living/dining area.

A planning document uploaded onto the council’s website added: “The expansive rear yard will be fitted with five parking spaces, a bike enclosure with a capacity for 14 bikes, and a new waste management area to accommodate the needs of the residents.”

The size of the rooms vary between 7m2 and 12m2.

As of April 29, the proposal has received two representations from people living close to the property, both objecting to the plans.

The objectors raised concerns about, among other things, noise, anti-social behavior and parking.

Council officers set a determination deadline to June 19.