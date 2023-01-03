A vacant call centre in Rotherham will be demolished if plans are approved.

The former Capita call centre on Brookfields Park in Manvers will be demolished under the plans, to make way for a new 18,900sqm warehouse unit with 24/7 access.

If approved, the ground floor of the new unit will be compromised of warehouse space, with office space on a mezzanine first floor.

A transport assessment states that the scheme is proposed to generate 61 fewer two way vehicle trips during the morning rush hour, and the proposals are “not expected to have a material impact on the operation of the local highway network”.

Planning documents add that 24/7 operational hours are proposed, adding that “access should be inclusive and user-friendly for everyone.”

“The site benefits from excellent transport to the local road and motorway infrastructure,” the documents add.

