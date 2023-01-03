The former Capita call centre on Brookfields Park in Manvers will be demolished under the plans, to make way for a new 18,900sqm warehouse unit with 24/7 access.
If approved, the ground floor of the new unit will be compromised of warehouse space, with office space on a mezzanine first floor.
A transport assessment states that the scheme is proposed to generate 61 fewer two way vehicle trips during the morning rush hour, and the proposals are “not expected to have a material impact on the operation of the local highway network”.
Planning documents add that 24/7 operational hours are proposed, adding that “access should be inclusive and user-friendly for everyone.”
“The site benefits from excellent transport to the local road and motorway infrastructure,” the documents add.
Resdents can comment on the plans until February 2 on RMBC’s planning portal.