Former call centre to be demolished to make way for new warehouse

A vacant call centre in Rotherham will be demolished if plans are approved.

By Danielle Andrews
3 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 1:25pm

The former Capita call centre on Brookfields Park in Manvers will be demolished under the plans, to make way for a new 18,900sqm warehouse unit with 24/7 access.

If approved, the ground floor of the new unit will be compromised of warehouse space, with office space on a mezzanine first floor.

A transport assessment states that the scheme is proposed to generate 61 fewer two way vehicle trips during the morning rush hour, and the proposals are “not expected to have a material impact on the operation of the local highway network”.

Planning documents add that 24/7 operational hours are proposed, adding that “access should be inclusive and user-friendly for everyone.”

“The site benefits from excellent transport to the local road and motorway infrastructure,” the documents add.

Resdents can comment on the plans until February 2 on RMBC’s planning portal.