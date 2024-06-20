A former bowling alley which has been vacant for a few years now will be converted into a supermarket in Sheffield.

Sheffield City Council’s planning officers decided to grant planning permission to a developer to refurbish the building of a former bowling alley on Sicey Avenue in Firth Park and use it as a retail unit (super-market).

According to a report, the building – approximately 2,275 sqm in area over three floors – has been in a poor condition as the bowling alley was shut in 2018.

The applicant, the document added, was planning to use the existing vehicle access into the site, improve the main entrance and create an entrance canopy, provide disabled car parking, and cycle parking.

Also, the document said: “Internally the building will be refurbished, the first-floor café and restaurant will be refurbished and is to be used by retail customers only.

“The site’s ground level roof to the lower-level accommodation will be enclosed and clad in metal to match the existing building and made into the ground floor storage area.