The vacant surgery on Cope Street will be converted into two ground floor offices units and two flats on the upper floors.

The first floor flat would have two bedrooms and the flat within the roof space would have one bedroom, according to planning documents.

According to an officer report, the proposal would "not result in significant noise and disturbance over and above the previous use of the site"

Two objections were received to plans, on the grounds of loss of privacy, noise and disturbance created by additional cars, “potential for antisocial behaviour”, “out of character of the area” and “vermin, noise and mess during the construction phase”.

However, four letters of support have been received for bringing the property back into use.

