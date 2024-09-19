Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barnsley’s town centre has seen a significant boost in footfall during the first quarter of the year – but a senior councillor says the authority will not ‘stand still’.

More than two million people visited the town centre between January and March, attracted by a number of events such as Barnsley FC home matches, Flavours Food Festival, Barnsley Live music festival, Armed Forces Day, and the Barnsley 10k run.

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council set a target to attract 1.9m visitors for the quarter – and surpassed this target with more than 2.3m visitors, figures show.

Councillor Robin Franklin, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture at Barnsley Council, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that the authority will build on its success.

Coun Franklin added: “Barnsley continues to buck the national trend for footfall to our town centre. Expecting to achieve an estimated seven million visitors this year, our fantastic, vibrant town centre draws visitors from right across the region and beyond. Barnsley Market is thriving, attracting thousands of coach visitors nationwide already this year, the highest figures in the last 10 years, from across Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, the North East and North West.

“We continue to attract new businesses to the town centre, including the latest edition to The Glass Works, Vitruvian Dental Studio, set to open this autumn. The Glass Works is now 90 per cent let, with interest in all remaining units, and we will be making some exciting announcements in the coming weeks. This year’s launch of the new Visit Barnsley website aims to promote businesses and attractions, drawing even more visitors to the town and surrounding areas.

“We also have a jam-packed events programme planned for the remainder of the year which will continue to drive footfall, including the return of the International Market taking place from September 26 to 29, the annual Bright Nights light festival on November 22 and 23 and Christmas Market from December 5 to 8.

“We’re proud of these successes, but we’re also not standing still. We have ambitious plans for the future, including the innovative Health and Wellbeing Hub in the Alhambra shopping centre which will make healthcare more accessible and drive further footfall to the town.”