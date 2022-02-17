Cases reached a peak in 2018/19 when there were 15,254 incidents at an estimated cost of £692,000.

Last year, there were 12,124 incidents of fly tipping but it’s thought many more go unreported.

Fly tipping and graffiti hotspots in Sheffield to be fenced off with barriers

The council is now spending £100,000 on infrastructure to try to stop the problem although it has not revealed which neighbourhoods will be targeted.

A report says: “Fly tipping levels are substantial and whilst slightly down on previous years continue to be a major factor on the perceived quality of the environment, and together with graffiti generate substantial complaints.

“There is a need to deliver immediate and longer term reductions in fly tipping and graffiti that can be sustained, shifting to more preventative measures including target hardening of hotspots by installing fencing and other controls.

“Investment in infrastructure will tackle fly tipping and graffiti and result in a sustainable reduction in incidents by installing fencing, gates, barriers and appropriate landscaping.

“Large numbers of hotspots will be protected and sites will go from grey grot to green because of reduced fly tipping and graffiti

“It will improve quality of life and high visibility interventions will mean lower costs in the long term in dealing with fly tipping and graffiti.”