The joint business case, which was originally due in February 2020 was delayed due to the pandemic, which saw a drop in air pollution across Rotherham and Sheffield of 33 per cent.

Further work was required to understand the impact of the pandemic on air quality, and Rotherham’s plans were given the go-ahead in February 2021, whilst Sheffield’s plans were approved in October.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The joint business case, which was originally due in February 2020 was delayed due to the pandemic, which saw a drop in air pollution across Rotherham and Sheffield of 33 per cent.

In Rotherham, the scheme will mean the speed limit on the Parkway would be reduced from the national speed limit to 50MPH, HGVs would be restricted in certain areas, and buses would be rerouted.

In Sheffield, a Category C Clean Air Zone is proposed, charging the most polluting diesel coaches, lorries, vans and buses to enter the city centre.

RMBC’s cabinet agreed to remove the submission deadline of March 31 from a report approved today.

Paul Woodcock, strategic director for regeneration and environment at Rotherham Council told today’s (February 14) cabinet meeting that RMBC still intends to submit its business case for the Clean Air Zone by the end of March.

“It is still the intention to submit by the end of March, but clearly it’s not Rotherham on its own, it’s ourselves working with Sheffield,” Mr Woodcock told the meeting.

“We have had confirmation last week from officers in Sheffield that it is still their intention.

“However, due to the uncertainty in this particular topic, especially the Manchester situation, we believe it’s wise just to give us that flexibility should it not be submitted by March 31, so as soon as possible thereafter.”

Manchester’s Clean Air Zone proposals have been postponed following a public backlash against charges of up to £60 for vehicles to drive into the Greater Manchester area.