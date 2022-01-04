Flannels, Everlast Gym and Sports Direct could move into empty unit at South Yorkshire shopping centre

A planning application to install a 2,000sqm mezzanine in the former Millets unit at Parkgate has been lodged with Rotherham Council.

The ground floor would be split into Fraser Group retail units, including Evans Cycles, Flannels, and a Sports Direct which would extend to the first floor.

"Parkgate is particularly relevant, given that it includes an existing Sports Direct unit which is proposed to close in order to facilitate the new floorspace."

The first floor would include an Everlast Gym and GAME.

Planning documents state: ” The proposed format is to provide both elements – Sports Direct and Everlast Fitness Club.

“They will operate together with the back of the house and management of the building integrated and operating as one.

“The Sports Direct floorspace at first floor includes a Game unit, which are avideogame retailer belonging to the Sports Direct group.

