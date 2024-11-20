Five candidates announced for December by-election
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The election in Dodworth was triggered earlier this month after current Liberal Democrat councillor Sam Christmas announced his resignation from the authority.
Coun Christmas told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that since his election last year, the demands of his new full-time job were incompatible with his role representing the residents of Dodworth.
Earlier this year, coun Christmas was made redundant, and has now secured a job that does not allow him to effectively fulfil his duties as a councillor.
Parties in the running for the seat include Labour, Conservatives, Liberal Democrats, Greens, and Reform.
The by-election will take place on December 12, with the deadline to register to vote on November 26.
Sarah Norman, chief executive and returning officer for Barnsley Council, said: “We’d like to thank Cllr Christmas for his service on the council since 2023 and the support he’s provided to the people of Dodworth.
“This by-election is an important opportunity for residents to have their say on who represents you and makes decisions about issues that directly affect day-to-day life here in Barnsley. I urge all eligible voters to take part in this democratic process by casting your vote on Thursday, December 12.”
Candidates
|
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.