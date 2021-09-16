Firth Park residents go to the polls in Sheffield Council by election

Firth Park

The previous councillor Alan Law who served the Firth Park ward for the last 30 years has retired, creating a vacancy on the authority.

The former Lord Mayor and chairman of the planning committee said that it had been a great honour and privilege to serve as a councillor.

He had held his seat in the May local elections with a majority of 1,086 votes but announced he was stepped down due to ill health three months later.

The Firth Park ward includes Longley and Southey Green plus the Flower, Stubbin and Brushes estates.

Candidates standing for election are Irshad Akbar (Lib Dem), Fran Belbin (Lab), Marieanne Nicole Elliot (Green), Steve Toone (Cons) and April Worrall.