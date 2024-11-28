First tenants move into new council homes

The first tenants have moved into a new council housing scheme in Rotherham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The estate, located at Infirmary Road, Parkgate, is named Blacksmiths Court in tribute to the site’s history as a horse paddock and farriers’ workshop,

Built by Allert Building and Construction Ltd., the homes are designed to reduce energy bills with air-source heat pumps, making them both environmentally friendly and cost-effective.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the new tenants shared their enthusiasm for the development: “The estate is lovely and quiet, and the neighbours are all lovely people. The house itself is outstanding, the bedrooms are such a good size, much bigger than we’ve had previously.

Steve Sheen from Homes England, Rotherham Council Leader Chris Read, Rotherham Council's James Clark and Karl Leatham from Allert Building and Construction Ltd.

“My garden is really important to me and this one is much more manageable which is great now we’re getting older and I’m looking forward to transforming it into our own.”

The project is a key part of the council’s small sites housebuilding initiative, where developers can fast-track their sites by committing to sell homes to the council before construction begins, ensuring swift delivery of affordable housing.

In addition to council investment, the project was awarded grant funding from the Government’s Affordable Homes Programme (AHP), managed by Homes England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Sarah Allen, RMBC’s cabinet member for housing, said: “The new properties look fantastic and I’m delighted the tenants are settled and enjoying their new homes.

“With demand for council housing continuing to rise, it’s vital the council looks at all opportunities to build affordable homes. This initiative is a big step forward in supporting the council’s pledge to deliver hundreds of new high-quality homes across the borough and I’d encourage any local developers interested in working with the council to get in touch.”