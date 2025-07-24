First draft housing Allocation Policy in more than ten years in Sheffield approved

Sheffield City Council’s housing committee has approved the draft Allocation Policy, the first of its kind in the city for more than ten years.

Sheffield City Council’s housing committee has approved the draft Allocation Policy, the first of its kind in the city for more than ten years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Housing Policy committee today (July 24) approved the draft Allocations Policy and the launching of a public consultation. At the end of the process, the plan is to adopt the policy next year.

As the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported last week, the council must have a written allocations scheme which explains how social housing owned or nominated by the council will be allocated in Sheffield and how people can join the Housing Register.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report said: “The current Allocations Policy was agreed by Cabinet in March 2013 and fully implemented in April 2016. The policy has been amended on two previous occasions and is now at version 3.

“These amendments were to account for the introduction of the Homelessness Reduction Act 2017, and to respond to recent case law.

“Although the current Allocations Policy says it will be reviewed annually and kept up to date, this has not happened.”

The current, outdated, policy has issues such as:

the policy enables households outside of Sheffield and those with significant income or assets to join the housing register;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

the annual cost to administer the register is more than £250,000;

Over 50pc of those currently on the register have not bid for over a year, with 10,000 having never bid.

The proposal – the new draft policy – retains an open housing register with the option of moving to a closed housing register.

As reported, the new qualification criteria, for example, will include the need for local connection for at least three years (continuous) with exemptions such as:

Care leavers under 25

Someone who is or has been a victim of domestic abuse

Current and former members of the regular armed forces

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those who have arrived or will arrive as part of the UK Resettlement Scheme

Where the Council has accepted a full homelessness duty.

There will also be a cap on household income and savings – the cap on a household’s total income will be set at £60,000, and £120,000 on combined assets and savings – assets will include owning a home anywhere in the world, meaning homeowners will no longer qualify to join the housing register unless they have an assessed housing need, they are unable to resolve themselves.

A new “banding system” will also be introduced.

The seven new bands will be made up of five new housing needs bands including a reduced priority band and two new general needs bands, including a reduced preference band.

At the committee meeting, members agreed that it was a really important matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Penny Baker said “going forward we’ve got a really big job ahead of us”.

She added: “Getting this right matters.”

Cllr Fran Belbin reiterated that the current policy is old and there was a need to renew it, and go out and talk to people about it.