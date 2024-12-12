Firm managing Rotherham’s cemeteries warn it is not making profit as penalties for ‘performance failures’ increase to £725,775

The company responsible for managing Rotherham’s cemeteries has revealed that it is not making money on its contract with Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council, which could lead to it ‘renegotiating’ its 35-year contract.

Dignity Funerals LTD, which has been managing the cemeteries and crematorium for Rotherham Borough Council since 2008, has paid Rotherham Council more than £720,000 in penalties for “performance failures” over the past three years.

Dignity paid out £218,550 for the 2023/24 financial year, £328,290 in 2022/23, and £178,935 in 2021/22. These fines are linked to performance issues under its contract with the council, though the exact details of the failures have not been disclosed.

During a meeting of the council’s improving lives select commission, councillor Charlotte Carter said that the level of financial penalties is “quite frankly, appalling”.

In a recently released report, Dignity revealed that it is no longer ‘making money’ on its contract with RMBC, and warns that while it will invest the necessary funds to expand burial space, it may need to renegotiate the contract in order to ensure a return on investment.

The report adds: “If there is not a path to this, then Dignity would have no option but to look to invoke a termination of the contract based on the minimum ROI [return on investment] provisions.”

The report also outlines that several cemeteries in the borough are running out of burial space, with the costs of mitigating this adding up to £2m.

The Muslim Burial section at East Herringthorpe Cemetery only has enough plots left for around two and a half years of burials, and just over four years for non-Muslim sections. Other cemeteries are also running low on space, with Maltby Cemetery expected to run out in less than four years and Wath Cemetery’s available plots expected to last just under 10 years.

The report was discussed by members of Rotherham Council and Dignity during a meeting of the authority’s improving lives select commission on December 10.

Bal Nahal, head of legal services at the council, told the meeting: “We meet on a regular basis, to take Dignity through the performance failures, and have been doing so ever since the contract has come under my management, which is approximately two years”.

A Dignity spokesperson told the meeting: “We have looked at the penalties and we’ve been focused on the penalties, and they have reduced significantly since the new structure was in place.”