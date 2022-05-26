Firm appointed to evaluate Sheffield Supertram network for future improvements

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mott MacDonald has been appointed by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) to provide the technical support in the evaluation of options for improving the Supertram system.

The newly established SYMCA is looking to achieve ‘significant economic growth, new jobs and reducing income inequality’, while moving the city region to net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

The Supertram light rail system, launched in 1995, it is seen as a key component to play a vital part in meeting these ambitions, with its renewal ‘integral to the region’s transport strategy’.

The firm has been appointed to develop a renewal strategy and accompanying business case that will deliver a mass transit network ‘fit for the future’

Mott McDonald are SYMCA’s infrastructure advisors – providing engineering consultancy services for an outline business case and full business case projects – to secure the future of South Yorkshire’s tram system.

As part of their work, Mott McDonald will capture data and analytics to better understand the condition of Supertram assets – such as the tram track, depot and other infrastructure – throughout their lifecycle, so that we can target improvements where they’re best needed.

The project will utilise Moata, the firm’s digital solutions platform that is ‘able to unlock social, economic and environmental value’.

It is also said to host solutions that use the power of data to solve pressing infrastructure problems.

Sue Tilbrook, principal account leader said: “Sheffield Supertram project provides a superb opportunity for us to improve and upgrade the existing infrastructure for a key client in South Yorkshire.

“It also represents everything good about Mott MacDonald, bringing together our technical, advisory and digital services to provide a bespoke offering to meet the challenges – this is the essence of connected thinking.