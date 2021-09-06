Firearm, ammunition and class A drugs seized in police raids on Sheffield suburb
A covert operation by South Yorkshire Police's armed crime team resulted in the seizure of £25,000 cash, a firearm, ammunition and class A drugs.
The operation, which took place on June 11 and 12 targeted the drug dealers and county lines network that drives serious violence across the south west of Sheffield.
More than 120 officers and staff from South Yorkshire Police, the National County Lines Coordination Centre, National Crime Agency (NCA) and the Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU) were involved in the enforcement.
The operation was a direct response to the increase in firearms related incidents in Abbeydale and Nether Edge.
During the operation, 34 search warrants were executed at addresses linked to suspected drug dealers, an estimated £25,000 in cash was seized, along with a firearm, ammunition which was being stored on open land, six cars suspected to be in use by those involved in drug supply and class A drugs.
Two children were also safeguarded during the operation.