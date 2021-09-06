Firearm, ammunition and class A drugs seized in police raids on Sheffield suburb

The operation, which took place on June 11 and 12 targeted the drug dealers and county lines network that drives serious violence across the south west of Sheffield.

More than 120 officers and staff from South Yorkshire Police, the National County Lines Coordination Centre, National Crime Agency (NCA) and the Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU) were involved in the enforcement.

The operation was a direct response to the increase in firearms related incidents in Abbeydale and Nether Edge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police.

During the operation, 34 search warrants were executed at addresses linked to suspected drug dealers, an estimated £25,000 in cash was seized, along with a firearm, ammunition which was being stored on open land, six cars suspected to be in use by those involved in drug supply and class A drugs.