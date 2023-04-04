Fire chief signs charter to prevent repeat of families’ suffering following Hillsborough disaster

South Yorkshire’s fire chief has signed a charter which aims to ‘ensure the pain and suffering of families affected by the Hillsborough tragedy is not repeated in future tragedies’.

Chris Kirby, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s chief fire officer, has signed The Charter for Families Bereaved through Public Tragedy, which was written by the former Bishop of Liverpool, the Right Reverend James Jones.

The charter was key recommendation of the 2017 review of the Hillsborough Disaster, and has now been formally adopted by South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue, following police forces across the country.

A report to South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Authority states that the charter will allow the fire service to ‘support bereaved families and the community in the aftermath of a major incident’.

The charter states that the fire service will place the public interest above its own reputation, and approach public scrutiny – including public inquiries and inquests – in an ‘open, honest and transparent way’.

The service has also pledged to ‘avoid seeking to defend the indefensible or to dismiss or disparage those who may have suffered where we have fallen short,’ and ‘ensure all members of staff treat members of the public and each other with mutual respect and with courtesy. Where we fall short, we should apologise straightforwardly and genuinely’.

Councillor Steve Ayris told today’s meeting of the South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Authority that although the report’s recommendations “may not relate specifically to the Fire and Rescue sector, one of the crucial recommendations was the creation of a charter for families bereaved through public tragedy.

“This will make sure that we support the activation of emergency plans and deploy our resources to rescue victims, and those that are involved in significant emergencies.

“We will place the public interest of of our own reputation in adopting this charter, and we will approach all forms of public scrutiny, including inquiries and inquests with candour an open, honest and transparent way.