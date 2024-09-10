The final phase of a regeneration project at the Park Hill estate in Sheffield could be approved at a planning meeting next week.

Members of Sheffield City Council’s planning and highways committee are recommended to give the go-ahead for the final phase of the refurbishment and alterations to the Talbot Street block for a mixed-use development made up of 105 flats and commercial space.

The applicant seeks planning permission and listed building consent for the refurbishment of the Phase 5 block – which is located at the southern end of the estate, bound by South Street to the west, Norfolk Road to the south-west and Talbot Street to the south-east.

Officers said the block would be redeveloped in a similar manner to Phase 2 and the extant consents for Phase 4, with the brick infills restored and the same colour palette used for the balcony reveals.

Also, they added a ground floor commercial unit would be provided at the northern end of Flank I, next to the lift core, but the use of this part of the building would be otherwise residential, including “townhouse-style” ground floor duplexes with private entrances.

The total number of homes, as already mentioned, would be 105.

This would close a chapter on the regeneration of the Park Hill estate which has been ongoing for several years.

Park Hill was built between 1957 and 1961 by the Corporation of Sheffield as an ambitious social housing project to replace the previous slum housing present on the site.

As a planning document stated, outline planning permission for the comprehensive redevelopment of the estate had first been granted in August 2006 for up to 874 refurbished flats across the whole of the existing grade II*-listed complex, together with a total of 13,761 square metres of various non-residential uses in refurbished and new-build spaces, along with landscaping and car parking.

Phase 1 included 263 units and was completed in 2016. Phase 2 included 199 flats and was completed in 2022, while Phase 3 was completed in 2021.

The planning committee only gave Phase 4 the green light last November, although the planning permission was not issued until July 2024.

Phase 4 includes 125 flats and two commercial units.

The estate covers approximately 13 hectares (32 acres) and consists of interconnecting wings that vary in scale from four to 13 storeys.

It is bound by Anson Street and the Park Square roundabout to the north, Duke Street to the east, Talbot Street to the south and South Street to the west. Beyond South Street is the Sheaf Valley Park which leads down to Sheffield Midland Station in the valley bottom.