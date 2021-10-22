Final business case for Rotherham’s Clean Air Zone expected in new year

The plans would be linked with Sheffield’s, and would see a number of changes introduced in a bid to reduce emissions which contribute to a number of health problems.

If the scheme goes ahead, the speed limit on the Rotherham section of the parkway would be reduced from the national speed limit to 50MPH, HGVs would be restricted in certain areas, and buses would be rerouted.

Rotherham’s plans were given the go-ahead in February, whilst Sheffield’s delayed plans have been approved this week.

Although both plans were linked, Rotherham Council brought forward its scheme to reduce pollution “without being affected by Sheffield’s delayed decision.”

Tom Smith, Rotherham Council’s assistant director for community safety and street scene, said: “Rotherham’s Cabinet agreed an outline business case for measures to improve air quality in December 2018, which was signed off by Government in February 2020.

“Even though a final business case will need to be completed for both Rotherham and Sheffield, we decided to bring forward our schemes to reduce pollution, in advance of the submission of the final Clean Air Plan to government.

“This means we could start reducing pollution without being affected by Sheffield’s delayed decision on the Clean Air Zone.

“Rotherham are submitting our final plans jointly with Sheffield – however, through discussions with Government, we had assurances that we could start our projects ahead of the joint submission.

“The schemes were agreed by Rotherham’s Cabinet in March 2021 and we are progressing well in terms of delivering the measures.