Final approval for Carlton Masterplan despite objections

Now the masterplan has been approved, developers can apply to build on the land between Fish Dam Lane and Carlton Road, and Shaw Lane.

As well as the new homes, proposals include 210 more spaces at Carlton Primary School, a new shop, and a potential new railway station.

Originally, the masterplan laid out plans for 2,000 homes, but was reduced to 1,500 following public consultation.

Campaigners rallied outside Barnsley Town Hall ahead of the full council meeting this morning.

Lib Dem Councillor Steve Hunt told the meeting that the masterplan had “attracted huge amounts of opposition,” adding that a petition against the plans with almost 3,800 signatures “speaks for itself”.

Coun Hunt added that the area is a “haven for wildlife”, including kingfishers and water voles.

“It’s incredibly important to preserve this green space.”

Councillor Ken Richardson told the meeting that having a masterplan in place would “limit the developers coming in, using up the land and putting nothing [in] for the community.

“It’s our vision…we’ve shaped it to what’s best for the area.”

Councillor Sir Steve Houghton CBE, leader of the council, added: “The issue is, we have a local plan in place. That is now in statute.

“The masterplan is to try and shape that development in a way that minimises the impact and maximises the benefits.

“Let’s not forget the bulk of this site is not greenbelt, it’s brownfield sites and used land.

“We need places where children and grandchildren to live. Haven’t we had enough of food banks and poverty?

“Haven’t we had enough of 8,000 people on Bernslai Homes waiting list because they can’t get a house? The only way you can get out of that is to make sure you develop in the right way, in the right numbers.”