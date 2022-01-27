The parks and countryside services has received public health funding to improve sites across the city and Skye Edge Fields will be included.

A report by council officers says: “Skye Edge is in a poor state of repair. The site does not meet minimum standards and suffers from significant antisocial behaviour with persistent problems with 4×4 vehicles accessing the site, fly tipping and fire starting.

Sheffield Council is looking at how Skye Edge Fields can be made safer. South Yorkshire Police photos show the damage caused by cars using it as a race track (credit: Sheffield South East NHP)

“Most of the paths have significant encroachment by the adjacent turf and have been patch repaired over many years.

“Increasing the use of Skye Edge by the local community has great potential for improving public health.”

Asking the views of local residents

The council has launched a consultation to look at landscaping projects, key routes and antisocial behaviour.

The report says: “Secure boundaries will prevent access by 4x4s, reduce instances of motorcycle use, and reduce opportunities for fly tipping and fire starting

“More attractive and welcoming entrances, boundaries and signage will create a sense of place and a safer, cleaner green space

“Delivering a more valued and loved park with greater visitor numbers will contribute to reducing instances of antisocial behaviour and improve public health.”

The council is consulting with local people and park users to find out what they think about the fiends, how they use the site and to discuss the plans.

Feedback from this first consultation will help officers design entrances, and boundaries, and identify which paths to prioritise for resurfacing.

Police highlight yobs

South Yorkshire Police increased patrols in the area in 2019 after yobs used the fields as a race track.

The force uploaded pictures from the field showing a number of car tracks forming circles in the mud after crashing through the barrier.

At the time, police said: “Some people have damaged the barriers and then used the playing fields like a race track, wrecking it!