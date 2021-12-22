A Parkgate resident was found to have given waste to a carrier called ‘Shane’ which was later found to have been dumped on Brecks Lane, at East Herringthorpe.

The householder was fined £300 pounds.

Councillor Dominic Beck, Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for transport and environment, said: “This Christmas be careful who you allow to take any of your rubbish and always ensure they are authorised to transport waste and have the correct valid ‘waste carrier licence’ issued by the Environment Agency.

“It is a homeowner’s responsibility to make sure that anyone they pay to dispose of rubbish is a registered waste carrier.

“If that rubbish is found to be dumped, then the homeowner could also face a fine.

“It is always best to check that anyone you pay to remove waste for you is a licensed waste carrier or you could be putting yourself at risk.

“If you fly tip in Rotherham you will get caught and you will get fined so it’s always best to make sure you Get Rid Reyt.”

Residents should check the waste carrier licence and licence number:

The licence is the size of a credit card (although a paper licence is also issued) The licence number will start with the letters CBU

You can also check a waste carrier number online at the Environment Agency website: environment.data.gov.uk/public-register/view/search-waste-carriers-brokers

Details of bin collections, bulky waste collections and Household Waste Recycling Centres can be found on the Council website at www.rotherham.gov.uk/environment