Fees for bereavement services in Rotherham increase five per cent

Services such as cremations and burials are up five percent – with higher operating costs causing the rise.
Clare Chisholm, Dignity’s business leader at Rotherham Crematorium said: “On 1 April 2022, we took a considered decision to increase our cremation fees by a small amount at Rotherham Crematorium. The cost of our services were benchmarked against other local authorities in Yorkshire, and the changes are below inflation for the five-year period.
“Whilst we seek to ensure any price changes are kept to a minimum, we took this decision as a response our commitment to the community to improve the facilities, and as a response to higher operating costs.
“The cremation fees at Rotherham Crematorium have not increased since April 2017.
“The recent price changes were agreed with our Council partners; our cremation fee is now £999 (previously frozen at £943) and the cost for a new grave is now £1,088 (previously frozen at £1036).
“Our “off-peak” cremation fee remains at £802 to provide families with the same service for a reduced price if they are willing to be flexible about the time of the funeral.”
Barnsley’s fees have increased by three percent, and Sheffield’s by four percent.