Fees for bereavement services in Rotherham increase five per cent

Services such as cremations and burials are up five percent – with higher operating costs causing the rise.

Clare Chisholm, Dignity’s business leader at Rotherham Crematorium said: “On 1 April 2022, we took a considered decision to increase our cremation fees by a small amount at Rotherham Crematorium. The cost of our services were benchmarked against other local authorities in Yorkshire, and the changes are below inflation for the five-year period.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fees have increased by five percent for bereavement services in Rotherham.

“Whilst we seek to ensure any price changes are kept to a minimum, we took this decision as a response our commitment to the community to improve the facilities, and as a response to higher operating costs.

“The cremation fees at Rotherham Crematorium have not increased since April 2017.

“The recent price changes were agreed with our Council partners; our cremation fee is now £999 (previously frozen at £943) and the cost for a new grave is now £1,088 (previously frozen at £1036).

“Our “off-peak” cremation fee remains at £802 to provide families with the same service for a reduced price if they are willing to be flexible about the time of the funeral.”