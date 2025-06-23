Fees charged by the Sheffield Biological Record Centre set to rise for first time since 2011

A new proposal is set to increase the fees charged by the Sheffield Biological Record Centre (SBRC) to commercial customers starting July 21.

Sheffield City Council’s Communities, Parks & Leisure Policy Committee is expected to review—and likely approve—a draft of the Sheffield Biological Record Centre Charging and Data Supply Policy at its meeting on June 30.

According to a council report, the SBRC is a Local Environmental Records Centre (LERC) managed by the council. Its database “holds records from various sources on species observed and identified in Sheffield, including location, date, the recorder of the data (the person who made and submitted the observation) and other information.”

The centre supplies data for education, research, and conservation purposes, and also offers a paid service to commercial customers such as environmental consultancies. The report clarifies that the fees charged are not for the data itself, but for “the reasonable costs of supplying the data.”

The current fee structure has remained unchanged since 2011. The report notes that “increases are needed to contribute to rising costs.”

If the proposal is approved, non-commercial users will continue to have free access to the data.

“Data searches are provided free-of-charge for non-commercial uses from customers such as education and research, including undergraduate and post-graduate projects, Wildlife recorders, naturalists, citizen scientists/members of the public with a general interest in records for their local area including Friends of Groups,” the report states. “This usually applies to nature conservation partners as well.”

The only exception would be in cases where a data request is unusually complex and requires significant effort to complete.

The paid service is aimed at commercial users, particularly developers and their ecological consultants. According to the report, a desktop search request from the LERC is considered “best practice when consultants are preparing a Preliminary Ecological Assessment, an Ecological Impact Assessment and/or a Biodiversity Net Gain assessment which would form part of a planning application.”

Typically, commercial clients request data such as the boundaries of statutory and non-statutory wildlife sites—sometimes including citation sheets—as well as species lists within a 1km or 2km radius of a proposed development site to ensure compliance with industry standards.

Further discussion of the proposal will take place on Monday, June 30, at Sheffield Town Hall.