Fears NHS boundary changes may “produce challenges” with Covid-19 booster vaccines

Bosses at Barnsley Hospital say there is “some uncertainty” around plans to roll out booster Covid-19 vaccines from September.

By Danielle Andrews
Saturday, 7th August 2021, 7:00 am

Dr Richard Jenkins, Chief Executive of Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust gave an update on the hospital’s handling of the pandemic a board of directors meeting on August 5, including plans for booster vaccinations to be given from September.

Dr Jenkins told the meeting: “We now are starting to look ahead to the September onwards vaccination programme that we’ve been asked to prepare for.

“There’s some uncertainty around that. We had a helpful paper yesterday at the exec team meeting working through some of the issues we need to consider.

Pharmacist Helen Caley draws the coronavirus vaccine into a syringe

“We are expecting to resume our vaccination programme at some point in September or possible October, depending on when the vaccines become available.”

The government announced plans to give booster COVID-19 jabs to vulnerable groups from September, including older adults in residential care homes, frontline health and social care workers, and the clinically vulnerable.

However, The World Health Organisation’s called for a ‘temporary moratorium’ on booster vaccines until the end of September, to ensure other countries have vaccinated a higher percentage of their population.

