Fears NHS boundary changes may “produce challenges”

Following a review of healthcare boundaries, the Minister of State for health Edward Argar, announced that Bassetlaw’s Integrated Care System will be removed from South Yorkshire, and placed under Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

Bassetlaw is currently part of the South Yorkshire Integrated Care System which means the majority of residents usually receive treatment at hospitals in Sheffield and Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Mayor and Barnsley Central MP Dan Jarvis slammed the changes, saying they “risk undermining levels of care for patients in South Yorkshire and in Bassetlaw,”

Barnsley Hospital. Picture Tony Johnson.

Dr Richard Jenkins, Chief Executive of Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust told a board of directors meeting on August 5 that the changes may “produce some challenges for the Doncaster and Bassetlaw teaching hospital management team, who will have to interact with two ICS'”.

“There is a worry in Sheffield that it could lead to some of the tertiary referral pathways that currently go from Bassetlaw to Sheffield historically, could start to move towards Nottinghamshire, and should that happen it might cause some risk to the catchment population that Sheffield need for some of their regional services.

“There has been reassurances received that won’t happen, but of course we’ll keep an eye on that over a period of time.”