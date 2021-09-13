Faster broadband to be rolled out to almost 20, 000 Sheffield homes

CityFibre, the UK’s largest independent full fibre platform, has partnered with Sheffield Council to roll out full network coverage for almost 20,000 homes.

Once complete, residents in social housing will have the choice to connect to some of the best packages in the country.

CityFibre has been building in Sheffield since February, bringing its full fibre network within reach of almost every home and business locally.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Natalie Ward, CityFibre’s city manager for Sheffield.

Natalie Ward, CityFibre’s city manager for Sheffield said: “The pandemic has proven just how vital good quality connectivity is to everyday life and this need is only set to grow.

“We are committed to bringing faster, more reliable full fibre network technology to communities, ensuring nobody is left behind. This will make a genuine difference to social housing residents.”

Council Leader Terry Fox said digital inclusion was a key priority for the council and would benefit both residents and businesses.

“It’s crucial that our tenants have access to fast and reliable broadband at a reasonable price and we are delighted that CityFibre has chosen to invest in the area.

“This partnership is part of our wider support for local people to access and make the most of digital services.