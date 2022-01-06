Councillor Dorothy Higginbottom, who is 80 this month, will retire ahead of May’s election.

Coun Higginbottom began her public service on Great Houghton Parish Council 54 years ago, taking over as chair in 1997, and served as the Mayor of Barnsley from 2012 to 2013.

"She’s witty, kind, and a wonderful colleague, and I will miss her greatly.”

She has served on Barnsley Council since 2004.

Coun Higginbottom is also Barnsley’s longest-serving Magistrate, having spent over 34 years on the Magistrate’s Bench.

Her achievements include chairing the Great Houghton Youth Group for the last 27 years; obtaining funding to establish a Community Allotment garden where youth groups work alongside older residents to learn how to plant and grow their own food, and organising the Great Houghton Summer Gala, ensuring that it was accessible to everyone across the community by insisting that rides were free.

Coun Higginbottom also raised morale after the pit closures, helping with soup kitchens for the many families affected.

Coun Higginbottom said: “It has been a privilege and a pleasure to work with and serve people across the borough. I truly believe that by working together, we can achieve great things. I’ve met some lovely people over the years, and I’m really proud of the work of our fantastic volunteers in helping to make our borough the place of possibilities.

“I’m passionate about helping people and will continue to do so. I’ve enjoyed my time as a councillor serving Great Houghton. I’m grateful for the support from my colleagues and residents.”

Councillor Sir Steve Houghton CBE, leader of Barnsley Council, said: “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Dorothy who has given a lifetime of service to Barnsley and to Great Houghton in particular.

“The work she has done over the years speaks for itself, Dorothy’s a champion of the underdog and always reaches out to those who need help. She is always honest and forthright. When she speaks, we all sit up and listen.