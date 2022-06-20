Fans support Sheffield’s bid to host Eurovision in solidarity with Ukrainian twin city

Eurovision fan councillor Ben Miskell, deputy chair of the economic development and skills committee at Sheffield Council, said the steel city was a “natural choice”.

He said: “Hello Europe. This is Sheffield calling. In solidarity with our twinned city of Donetsk, we stand ready to host Eurovision. With a 13,000 plus capacity arena, international airport and the friendliest people on earth, Sheffield and South Yorkshire is a natural choice for BBC Eurovision.”

The competition was won by folk-rap group Kalush, of Ukraine, with Stefania this year and Sam Ryder, from the UK, came second with his hit Space Man.

Councillor Ben Miskell has launched a campaign for Sheffield to host Eurovision 2023.

Traditionally, the winner hosts the following year but the European Broadcasting Union decided that Ukraine was unsafe due to the ongoing war.

The BBC is reportedly in talks with Eurovision organisers about hosting it in 2023 instead.

Sheffield Council leader Terry Fox backed Coun Miskell’s call adding: “Sheffield is an ideal home for Eurovision next year. Eurovision organisers have said that Ukraine’s win must be reflected in next year’s show and what better way is there to do this than by hosting the event in Sheffield, in solidarity with our twin occupied city of Donetsk. Since the Russian invasions of Ukraine, Sheffielders have come together to support Ukranians, with many hosting refugee families in their own homes. I’m proud of Sheffield for being a City Of Sanctuary.

“We’ve got an arena that’s ready and waiting, a huge number of good quality hotels and a mass of loyal Eurovision fans that stand ready and waiting. Let’s welcome Eurovision to South Yorkshire and bring it on.”

What do others think?

Coun Miskell made the call on Twitter and his post received hundreds of likes and retweets and dozens of comments.

Nico tweeted: “Omg I’ve been to Sheffield. Amazing city. The logo looks so cool. We gotta support this.”

Lisa, on Twitter, suggested hosting it at Bramall Lane or Hillsborough stadium.

People also loved the mock up logo Coun Miskell was holding in a photograph outside the Town Hall.

It had a heart-shaped Ukrainian flag in the place of the ‘v’ in Eurovision and a smaller heart-shaped Union Jack one of the the ‘i’s.

William Carter said: “No matter where in the UK they host it, this has to be the logo. It’s perfect.”

Dylan Lewis-Creser added: “I think that’s a great choice of logo (to be honest) – giving Ukraine the recognition they deserve while also acknowledging the UK hosting.”

Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds and Liverpool have also expressed interest.

However, Ukraine has called for the decision not to stage it there to be reconsidered.

If the UK is chosen as the host country, cities would have to prove they have the right facilities and go through a bidding process.