Family home to be converted into children’s home in Sheffield despite objections from neighbours

A family home will be converted into a children’s home in Sheffield despite objections from neighbours.

Planning officers at Sheffield City Council have decided to grant permission for the applicant, Harmany Havens Supported Living Limited, to open a children’s home for up to two children on Waltheof Road near Manor Fields Park.

In a decision notice, officers explained that they accepted the plans and will allow four carers to join and cater for the children in the house.

As previously reported by the local democracy reporting service (LDRS), the dwelling would house up to two children, with a manager or deputy and two carers who will sleep/ or be awake overnight, working on a rota basis.

The home, a three-bedroom townhouse, a document then added, would be registered with Ofsted as a two-bedroomed children’s home for children aged between 10 and 18.

A report added: “The home will aim to provide a smooth transition for children, who will come to live there through careful planning and consideration.

“It will primarily serve medium to long-term placements in order to minimise disruption to residents.

“There will be no external alterations to the building or surroundings. From the outside, there will be no change in the appearance or character of the dwelling.”

A couple of letters were submitted against this development raising concerns with the impact the development would have on their mental health, anti-social behaviour and increased noise levels