Fallen Sheffield soldier whose medal was found in river was one of three brothers killed in First World War

A fallen Sheffield soldier whose First World War medal was found in a Sheffield river by police divers was one of five brothers who fought in the battle.

Pte Stephen Smith, of 6 Glave Street, off Coleridge Road, Attercliffe, died at the age of 23.

Pte Smith's medal.

His medal was found by crews from the Yorkshire and Humber Marine Unit while carrying out out an operational search of the River Loxley on behalf of South Yorkshire Police.

Now, a distant relative – Rachel White – said Pte Smith was one five brothers who fought in the Great War – and one of three who never returned home.

Pte Smith married Sarah Reaney in September in 1912. The couple had two daughters – Gladys, who was born in 1913 and Lilian, who was born a year later.

Soldiers in Gallipoli.

Gladys died in the winter of 1930, aged just 17.

Ms White said Pte Smith was one of 10 children by Frederick and Hannah Smith. She added he also had four half siblings from Hannah's first marriage to John Bagshaw.

Ms White, whose great grandfather William Henry was one of Pte Smith’s brothers, said she had been tracing her family tree for the last two years.

Pte Smith was killed in action at Suvla Bay on August 9, 1915, while serving with the 6th York and Lancaster Regiment.

He served as part of the 6th Battalion York and Lancaster Regiment and landed in Gallipoli, in Turkey on July 2, 1915

PC Dave English, of the regional underwater team, said he had spoken to the York and Lancaster Regiment museum at Clifton Park about Pte Smith and the medal.

He said: “We’ve still no idea as to how it ended up there. None of the family we’ve spoken to, know where it’s been - it’s a really difficult one.”

