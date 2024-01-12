A proposal to build new homes on a former primary school site could end decades of uncertainty in a quiet village in Sheffield.

Plans for demolishing the existing – albeit vacant and partly-collapsed – old Grenoside Junior and Infant School between Norfolk Hill and Lump Lane and building seven new homes have been finally submitted.

A report says: “The remaining building would be demolished to facilitate the proposed scheme and given the extent of space within the curtilage of the site, the proposed arrangement makes the best use of the land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Following an assessment of what could be accommodated within the site, the presence of seven dwellings is considered sensible and would not represent an over development which in turn could harm residential and visual amenity.”

Plans from applicant Ashley Moore showed the new homes would have reclaimed and artificial stone walls, slate roofs and composite windows and doors.

There is but one comment – supporting the development – in the planning portal.

A resident of a nearby street said: “I fully support this application to demolish the existing buildings and redevelop the site of what was Grenoside School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This old school has been a dangerous rat and pigeon-infested ruin in desperate need of demolition and redevelopment for far too long.

“As you’ll be aware, part of the school collapsed last year and it won’t be long before the other building collapses if it’s not demolished and redeveloped very soon.

“I believe this development will enhance the area and should be welcomed by the local residents and wider community of Grenoside.”

The iconic and historic Victorian buildings were built in 1884 and used up until 2006 when a modern and much bigger new school opened its gates across the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In April last year, the roof of one of the buildings (the southern building) collapsed – since that, the site has been cordoned off and the site has been an eyesore.

Now, a design and access statement said: “The condition of the buildings was poor at the time of the site visit, the southern building having suffered a roof collapse due to deterioration, and the northern buildings experiencing severe decline, causing it to be inaccessible due to health and safety constraints.”

In the last couple of years, a number of proposals have had approvals but nothing has happened.

Just before Christmas, Cllr Alan Hooper (West Ecclesfield, Liberal Democrats) told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that there “was hopeful progress” on the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It’s been a bit of a nightmare since, I would say, 2006 when the new school was built and they departed the old Victorian school.

“The site has been sold off four times from initial auction and different plans have been drawn for it and subsequently they decreased the value of the land so it’s gone for less money.”

He added: “Currently, we’ve got a local family who now own the site and are getting plans drawn up to develop the site.

“It should be ready now…

“Unfortunately, the front school collapsed… It’s been neglected right from the beginning…

“But the progress now is hopeful.”