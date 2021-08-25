Extra cash to tackle fly tipping and graffiti in Sheffield neighbourhoods

Seven new Local Area Committees are being set up and council chiefs are giving each one a budget of £100,000 to help communities get back on their feet post-Covid.

There will also be extra investment to tackle fly tipping and graffiti which local councillors can spend directly in their wards.

Sheffield Council director Dawn Shaw said: “A team was set up to tackle both fly tipping and graffiti citywide, for an initial two year period, and up to £500,000 was allocated to the project.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fly-tipping.

“The proposal to provide additional money to Local Area Committees to tackle fly tipping and graffiti with a further £200,000 allocated to the citywide project to bring the total budget to £700,000.

“The fly tipping and graffiti team will work with each Local Area Committee to assess and prioritise the top hotspots for fly tipping and graffiti and agree potential solutions.

“We want people and communities in every part of Sheffield to be in control and shape the decisions and issues which matter to them and their area and Local Area Committees need dedicated funding to achieve this.”

Ward Pots are also being doubled with an extra £230,000 of funding.