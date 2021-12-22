Experimental traffic regulation orders at Sheffield’s popular Kelham Island brought in during pandemic will become permanent

Experimental traffic regulation orders were introduced in Kelham Island in July 2020 when Sheffield Council made a number of changes as part of its emergency response to the pandemic.

A short section of Alma Street, outside the Fat Cat pub and Ball Street bridge, was closed to motor vehicles.

And part of Green Lane, between Cornish Street and Penistone Road service road, was made one-way except for cycles.

The temporary order expires in January 2022 and the council has now decided to make the changes permanent.

What did residents and businesses think?

People were asked to give their opinion on the closures as part of the consultation for the Transforming Cities Fund proposals in the area – 443 replied yes, 390 no and 53 were undecided.

Matthew Lowe, principal engineer, said overall, there was generally support for the changes including from groups representing local people.

“These restrictions were introduced at the same time as the temporary Shalesmoor cycle lanes as mitigation should anyone try to divert through Kelham Island to avoid congestion on the ring road, which was a regular occurrence pre-coronavirus.

“The restrictions were retained when the Shalesmoor cycle lanes were removed as they addressed concerns raised by the community about traffic levels and rat running through Kelham Island.

“There were 69 people who made comments – 38 of these being objections. Fifteen people were in support of retaining the existing closures as they considered they would reduce pollution in the area, make it safer to walk around and give the area a cosmopolitan feel.

“The scheme has been in place for 17 months now and people have adapted to the changes.

“There has been a slight disadvantage to some residents and businesses due to longer journeys to reach their destination but on balance, the benefits outweigh these.”

Why did some people object?

Officers admit there has been some inconvenience to residents and the way they access Kelham Island and Neepsend by motor vehicle has changed. But it is still possible to reach every street by car, van or motorbike.

The report says: “The changes have made the routes for getting to and from parts of Kelham Island and Neepsend slightly longer.

“For example, residents in the Green Lane area have to U turn at the Shalesmoor roundabout when coming into the area from the direction of Sheffield Parkway.

“In mitigation for this it is proposed to add a signal controlled right turn into Kelham Island from the ring road at Russell Street which would remove this diversion.”

On the plus side, pedestrians and cyclists say less traffic has made it more pleasant for them.

Has there been any impact on local businesses?

Again there’s been a mixed reaction. Several said the changes have been bad for local business as they stop people in motor vehicles from visiting but others have embraced the road closures.

The report says: “People can still drive to their properties or workplaces and customers and delivery vehicles can still reach businesses.

“As well as objections, there have also been positive comments from residents and businesses typically around feeling safer walking and cycling due to reduced traffic levels, reduction in noise levels, removal of the cut-through for motor vehicles and the creation of a new public space on Ball Street bridge.

“The closure of Alma Street outside the Fat Cat has benefited them by allowing the use of the closed space as an outdoor drinking area.

“This closure also positively contributes to the CITU development, which straddles both sides of Alma Street, as this provides a safer link between the two parts of their development.

“CITU have also indicated that they would look to make a financial contribution to improving the look and feel of any permanent closure.”

Has it diverted traffic into neighbouring areas?

Officers say not. In fact, some Active Neighbourhoods schemes reduce traffic on nearby roads too.

“A common claim about Active Neighbourhoods is that they simply move motor vehicle traffic onto other routes” says the report.

“In most cases the evidence showed this was not the case. There may be an initial increase in traffic on surrounding roads as people adjust to the changes but over time this reduces as people change their travel behaviour, for example changing to a different route, switching their mode, or travelling at a different time.

“Active Neighbourhoods work because the people living in them make fewer short local journeys by motor vehicle and walk or cycle more. This takes local traffic away from surrounding roads.

“On those roads, the reduction in these local car journeys appears to outweigh any increase caused by the diversion of longer distance motor vehicle journeys by people passing through.”

Did the council look at any other options?

Several options were considered to prevent drivers from avoiding congestion on the ring road by driving though Kelham Island.

The report says: “These options focused on different locations for road closures and the use of one-ways but were discounted as they potentially moved traffic on to unsuitable streets.

“For example, the Little Kelham development still gave a viable route through Kelham Island for traffic diverting off the ring road but made large areas accessible from only one non signal controlled junction or created access problems for larger vehicles.”

What happens now?

Physical works to make the changes will be done either as part of the Kelham Island and Neepsend parking scheme or the Transforming Cities Fund scheme.

Officers say: “They have created an improved environment for socialising and active travel with associated health, road safety and climate crisis benefits.