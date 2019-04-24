Everything you need to know about the Sheffield elections 

Council candidates are busy campaigning for your vote, knocking on doors and leafleting around the city – as the big day of voting approaches, here is everything you need to know.

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday, May 2. Every registered resident will go to their nearest station to cast their vote. Do not worry if you have lost your polling card – you can still vote by giving staff your name and address and they will check if you are registered.

You can find where your nearest station is here (or by checking your poll card, which should come through the post shortly before the day): https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/home/your-city-council/polling-stations

Once inside the voting booth, you will be asked to put a cross next to the candidate you want to represent you at Sheffield City Council.

Voters not in the city at the time can still vote via post, those who have opted to do this will need to make sure their vote arrives before 10pm on May 2.

A candidate from Labour, Liberal Democrats, Green Party and Conservatives are running in each of the 28 wards.

There is also a wide variety of other parties running in this year’s elections including the far-right National Front, the Women’s Equality Party, Independents, Democrats and Veterans, Ukip and the Yorkshire Party.

The full list of candidates for every ward can be found here: www.thestar.co.uk/news/politics/full-list-of-sheffield-election-candidates-revealed-1-9691742

Votes will be counted from 9:30am the next day, Friday May 3, with results expected to come in throughout the afternoon.

Follow reporters @1MollyWilliams @GeorgeTorr_ and @AnnHolmesJourno who will be live tweeting the results as they happen and check the hashtag #SheffElections for updates.