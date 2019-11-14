Everything you need to know about Sheffield’s General Election 2019 candidates

Sheffield will go the the polls on Thursday, December 12 for the third General Election in four years.

A total of 35 candidates will contest the six seats in the city, with polls closing on Thursday, December 12 at 10pm.

Four of the city’s former MPs will stand again, with Paul Blomfield, Louise Haigh, Clive Betts and Gill Furniss contesting Sheffield Central, Heeley, South East and Hillsborough and Brightside respectively.

However, troubled former independent representative Jared O’Mara will not recontest Sheffield Hallam, and Penistone and Stocksbridge’s former Labour MP will this time be fighting the Antrincham and Sale West seat for the Lib Dems.

A full list of the candidates and all those who nominated them can be found at the Sheffield Council website here.

And details on how to register to vote, how to take part in the election or how to apply for a postal vote can be found here.

A full list of all the seats in Sheffield and the candidates which will fight them is below.

Sheffield South East

Marc Bayliss, Conservative

Clive Betts, Labour

Rajin Chowdhury, Lib Dem

Kirk Kus, Brexit Party

Alex Martin, Yorkshire Party

Sheffield Central

Paul Blomfield, Labour

Jack Carrington, Yorkshire Party

Barry James, Independent

Chris Marsden, Socialist Equality Party

Colin Ross, Lib Dem

Janice Silvester-Hall, Conservative

Alison Teal, Green Party

Paul Ward, Brexit Party

Sheffield Hallam

Elizabeth Aspden, Independent

Olivia Blake, Labour

Laura Gordon, Lib Dem

Terence McHale, Brexit Party

Natalie Thomas, Green Party

Michael Virgo, UKIP

Ian Walker, Conservative

Sheffield Heeley

Simon Clement-Jones, Lib Dem

Gordon Gregory, Conservative

Louise Haigh, Labour

Tracy Knowles, Brexit

Paul Turpin, Green

Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough

Gill Furniss, Labour

Christine Gilligan Kubo, Green Party

Shane Harper, UKIP

Johnny Johnson, Brexit

Stephen Porter, Lib Dem

Hannah Westropp, Conservative

Penistone and Stocksbridge

John Booker, Brexit

Miriam Cates, Conservative

Francyne Johnson, Labour