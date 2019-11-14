Everything you need to know about Sheffield’s General Election 2019 candidates
The full list of the candidates you will be voting for in next month’s General Election has been published by Sheffield Council.
A total of 35 candidates will contest the six seats in the city, with polls closing on Thursday, December 12 at 10pm.
Four of the city’s former MPs will stand again, with Paul Blomfield, Louise Haigh, Clive Betts and Gill Furniss contesting Sheffield Central, Heeley, South East and Hillsborough and Brightside respectively.
However, troubled former independent representative Jared O’Mara will not recontest Sheffield Hallam, and Penistone and Stocksbridge’s former Labour MP will this time be fighting the Antrincham and Sale West seat for the Lib Dems.
A full list of the candidates and all those who nominated them can be found at the Sheffield Council website here.
And details on how to register to vote, how to take part in the election or how to apply for a postal vote can be found here.
A full list of all the seats in Sheffield and the candidates which will fight them is below.
Sheffield South East
Marc Bayliss, Conservative
Clive Betts, Labour
Rajin Chowdhury, Lib Dem
Kirk Kus, Brexit Party
Alex Martin, Yorkshire Party
Sheffield Central
Paul Blomfield, Labour
Jack Carrington, Yorkshire Party
Barry James, Independent
Chris Marsden, Socialist Equality Party
Colin Ross, Lib Dem
Janice Silvester-Hall, Conservative
Alison Teal, Green Party
Paul Ward, Brexit Party
Sheffield Hallam
Elizabeth Aspden, Independent
Olivia Blake, Labour
Laura Gordon, Lib Dem
Terence McHale, Brexit Party
Natalie Thomas, Green Party
Michael Virgo, UKIP
Ian Walker, Conservative
Sheffield Heeley
Simon Clement-Jones, Lib Dem
Gordon Gregory, Conservative
Louise Haigh, Labour
Tracy Knowles, Brexit
Paul Turpin, Green
Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough
Gill Furniss, Labour
Christine Gilligan Kubo, Green Party
Shane Harper, UKIP
Johnny Johnson, Brexit
Stephen Porter, Lib Dem
Hannah Westropp, Conservative
Penistone and Stocksbridge
John Booker, Brexit
Miriam Cates, Conservative
Francyne Johnson, Labour
Hannah Kitching, Lib Dems