Eurovision: Sheffield and Ukrainian city Khmelnytskyi team up for celebrations

The two cities – which joined forces last year in a twinning relationship – will come together this weekend to celebrate the international music extravaganza.

Sheffield lost out to Liverpool in the bid to host this year’s event on behalf of Ukraine, which is not hosting due to the ongoing war.

But it is hosting an official free Eurovision fringe festival with music, street performers and a big screen broadcasting the final.

Sheffield and its sister city Khmelnytskyi have teamed up to celebrate Eurovision.

A delegation including Khmelnytskyi’s deputy mayor, a photographer and musicians are visiting Sheffield for the event.

Oleksandr Savenko, photographer, created a photo exhibition featuring images of Khmelnytskyi which will be on display in the Winter Garden from May 10 until May 15. He also plans to photograph Sheffield for a similar exhibition in Ukraine.

Musician Maryna Krutь, who came second in the competition to be Ukraine’s Eurovision entry for 2023, plays a bandura – a traditional Ukrainian harp – and will be doing two performances during the Eurovision party at Devonshire Green on 13 May.

Kate Martin, executive director of City Futures, said: “It is a fantastic opportunity to continue our collaboration of what we envisage being a long-standing relationship of mutual respect and support between our two cities.

“Over the past year we have developed a strong connection with the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB) Sheffield branch, which supports Ukrainians leaving for Sheffield since the invasion. They have played a huge part in the making of the special, celebratory Eurovision weekend. With their country still at war, it’s been astounding to see their strength, positivity and commitment to putting on a fantastic event here in Sheffield, for their country.

“Our official Eurovision party will be a brilliant moment to celebrate the coming together of two cities, our united stand with Ukraine and showcase talents from both Sheffield and Khmelnytskyi.”

Mykola Vavryshchuk, deputy mayor of Khmelnytskyi, said: “I am very pleased to be in Sheffield again. It is a great honour for me to be here today and represent the city of Khmelnytskyi together with the singer Maryna Krut, her team, and photographer Oleksandr Savenko.

